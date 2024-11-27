‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Revealed for Season 33

It’s the moment Dancing With the Stars fans have been waiting for. The winner of Season 33 has been crowned. After last week’s semi-finals ended with a twist that saw no one going home, the five remaining couples wound up getting through to the finals. Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher (Alan Bersten), Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik (Rylee Arnold), Bachelor star Joey Graziadei (Jenna Johnson), Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola (Witney Carson), and Zombies and Pretty Little Liars star Chandler Kinney (Brandon Armstrong) were all left standing at the beginning of the night, but by the end, Joey and Jenna took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The three-hour finale saw the couples doing two more dances to convince the audience that they deserve that Mirrorball. The first round was a redemption round, with the dance assigned by the judges, followed by a freestyle. It was an emotional night and entertaining night that also included the previous couples of the season making a return to the ballroom, last season’s winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, a special dance by Derek Hough and Mark Ballas, and much more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Disney/Eric McCandless) JOEY GRAZIADEI, JENNA JOHNSON

The cast for Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars was announced in September and some of the celebrities have made for pretty entertaining television. Con artist Anna Delvey’s addition caused quite the controversy, but she kept things light by bedazzling her ankle monitor. She was eliminated the second week, though. Model Brooks Nader, meanwhile, had a steamy romance with partner Gleb Savchenko that seems to be a bit on and off since their elimination. They’re not the only ones with a showmance, as Bachelor Nation star Jenn Tran now seems to be in a relationship with her partner, Sasha Farber.

It’s been a tight race for the Mirrorball this season for some of the couples, so seeing Joey and Jenna win after all this time is a sight to see. It’s hard to believe that the season is already over, but that just means that fans will have Season 34 to look forward to next year but for now, those who have been cheering on Joey and Jenna will have something to be happy about.