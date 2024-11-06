Dancing With the Stars champ Hannah Brown shared a major life update. The Bachelor Nation favorite, who won DWTS Season 28 with Alan Bersten, took to Instagram on Nov. 5 to share that she and fiancé, Adam Woolard, are officially homeowners. “Packing boxes to popping bottles,” Brown said with the clinking glasses emoji. “We’re so excited for this next chapter as homeowners!”

In a video, the happy couple is seen toasting to their new house with the caption “pov: you just bought your first home” on the bottom with a house and red heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown previously got engaged to Jed Wyatt on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, but the two broke things off after filming. She and Woolard then began dating in 2021, with Brown revealing their engagement in 2023. The two have not been shy about showing off their sweet relationship on social media, as Brown frequently shares photos and videos of her and her beau.

The Bachelorette star actually took to Instagram in mid-October to share that she and Woolard were homeowners, sharing a photo from in front of their new home in Nashville. “We’re officially home owners! Having a house to make a home has been a life dream of mine,” she shared. “I am so honored to be able to create spaces that will hold precious memories and to live the big and small life moments between the walls. This house is so sweet already, but to make this OUR family home will be the greatest privilege.” The new video that she just posted is the official start to this new and exciting chapter in their lives.

After Brown won DWTS in Season 28, she actually returned last season for a surprise appearance. In the Season 32 finale, Brown showed up during a holiday performance alongside some other fellow champs. She even reunited with Alan Bersten and danced with him once again. While she spent the holiday last year on DWTS, she and Adam Woolard will be able to spend the holidays this year in their new home.

It will be exciting to see Brown and Woolard in their new home as they start this new chapter in their lives. They seem to be as happy as ever and after Brown’s bad luck on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, she definitely found her match.