Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on Tonight? Why the ABC Series Is Taking a Week Off

Dancing With the Stars will be taking another week off this week. The ABC reality competition dance series will not be airing tonight, as well as most of the usual primetime lineup on the major networks due to the presidential election. Luckily, DWTS will be back next Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with the big 500th episode celebration.

DWTS is only a few episodes away from crowning the next recipient of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and the series has already said goodbye to a handful of couples. First to be eliminated were con artist Anna Delvey with first-time pro Ezra Sosa, as well as Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov. Delvey had been making headlines since she was announced as part of the cast for Season 33, and even more so during her performances with her bedazzled ankle monitor. Throw in her “Nothing” response when co-host Julianne Hough asked her what she’d take from the experience, and Season 33 already became a memorable season.

Next to be eliminated were Die Hard and Family Matters alum Reginald VelJohnson (Emma Slater) and Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts (Britt Stewart) following Hair Metal Night. Model Brooks Nader and partner Gleb Savchenko were next to be eliminated on Dedication Night, with many fans ecstatic that the steamy couple was going home. Disney Night sent home reality star Phaedra Parks and Season 32 winner Val Chmerkovskiy after fans shattered the voting record, while Halloween Nightmares saw Bachelorette star Jenn Tran (Sasha Farber) going home in the midst of their rumored romance.

Still vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik (Rylee Arnold), Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher (Alan Bersten), Zombies and Pretty Little Liars star Chandler Kinney (Brandon Armstrong), NBA player Dwight Howard (Daniella Karagach), The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei (Jenna Johnson), and NFL player Danny Amendola (Witney Carson).

Meanwhile, next week’s 500th episode celebration will see the remaining couples paying tribute to some of the most memorable dances of the past 32 seasons while adding their own flair and interpretation. They will all also be competing in a second round for additional points in an “Instant Dance Challenge.” They won’t know the dance style or song until five minutes before performing it live. It’s going to be quite an episode to look forward to, especially since the stakes will be higher than ever with only six couples left. Dancing With the Stars returns on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.