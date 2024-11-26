‘DWTS’: Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader Spotted Kissing During Season Finale Rehearsals

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are giving Dancing With the Stars fans whiplash with their recent PDA-filled encounter. Nader, 28, and Savenchko, 41, were caught on camera cozying up to one another by pro dancer Emma Slater during finale rehearsals for Season 33 on Monday, Nov. 25.

In Slater’s video, posted on TikTok, Savchenko can be seen holding Nader in his arms while she straddles his waist and leans in to seemingly kiss him. Slater, 35, asks in the video, “What is happening?” before captioning her post, “Just call me paparazzi.”

@emmaslaterofficial Just call me paparazzi @glebsavchenko @Brooks Nader @Dancing with the Stars DWTS ♬ original sound – Emma Slater

In the comment section, Nader responded simply, “Omfg.” Fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa, who has also been chronicling the ups and downs of Savchenko and Nader’s relationship, added in his own comment, “YOU BEAT ME.”

Sosa, 24, then posted a video to his own TikTok page featuring his former celebrity partner Anna Delvey. The dancer lip syncs, “I mean, sure, a normal person probably would have let that go,” before the camera pans to Savchenko and Nader all cuddled up and sharing some near-kisses. Slater commented on Sosa’s video, “Yup! I was shook too, but not really.”

Nader seemed to acknowledge the confusion she and Savchenko have been causing with her own TikTok posted the same day, sharing a video in which co-stars Phaedra Parks and Jenn Tran lip sync a popular audio ask the embracing duo, “Are y’all drunk?” to which they respond together that they’re simply “twisted.” Nader captioned the video, “Everyone to us 24/7.”

Nader and Savchenko have been the subject of romance rumors since they were paired together during the ongoing season of Dancing With the Stars, stirring up speculation with flirty TikToks, matching tattoos and multiple PDA moments.

After the pair was eliminated from the ABC dance competition on Oct. 15, the two appeared to end their relationship as well, with Nader posting a video on Oct. 24 featuring Miles Teller’s viral breakup speech from Whiplash. “When he’s breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating,” she wrote on the video.

Then in a Nov. 4 TikTok by Sosa, Savchenko told the camera, “Brooks, if you’re watching, I miss you.” Less than two weeks later, the duo was spotted out to dinner together at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 16.

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.



