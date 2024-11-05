Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s time in the ballroom may be over, but the former Dancing With the Stars partners seem to be taking their relationship to a new level outside of Season 33.

Soon after the former Bachelorette star and her Dancing With the Stars pro partner were sent packing during Halloween week, Tran took to Instagram to pay tribute to Farber – receiving a telling comment about their relationship status from her brother James.

The video tribute started with a clip of Tran, 26, crying while addressing her split from ex-fiancé Devin Strader during the After the Final Rose special in September. It quickly transitions to a video of her running through the airport with Farber, 40, before showing clips of their rehearsals and performances throughout the show.

Fans were quick to notice the inclusion of a few more tender clips. During her first rehearsal, Tran can be seen asking Farber, “Am I a star or are you a star?” to which he responded, “You are my star,” while grabbing her hand. The video, set to Taylor Swift’s “Long Live,” ends with footage from their last rehearsal together, as Tran appears to plant a kiss on Farber’s temple.

“From our first rehearsal to our last @sashafarber1,” she captioned the post. Farber, in the comment section, responded with a string of face holding back tears emojis and hearts. Tran’s brother, meanwhile, asked, “When’s the wedding rehearsal?”

This isn’t the first time Dancing With the Stars fans have sparked romance rumors, as even judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli remarked on their natural chemistry throughout the season.

Following Tran and Farber’s elimination on Oct. 29, the two have posed numerous videos with one another, including the former ABC leading lady’s TikTok of her knocking on Farber’s door. “Private rehearsals starting ASAP #DWTS,” she wrote alongside the clip. In response to the video, Hough showed his support, commenting, “I give this a 100 🙂 happy for you two.” Fellow pro Ezra Sosa, also commented, “i ship it,” and “this is so cute.”

On Monday, Nov. 4, the two continued to tease fans with a flirty video of Tran in a large cardigan showing a shirtless Farber how to eat a persimmon. “It’s giving sleepover,” one fan commented, as another added, “Oh we have questions [and] need answers asap.”