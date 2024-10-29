Romance may be in the air for two TV stars. It’s rumored that One Tree Hill alum Barbara Alyn Woods is dating Mark Anderson, who (spolier alert!) was recently eliminated from The Golden Bachelorette.

According to PEOPLE, On Oct. 27, Woods took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Anderson dressed up Cinderella and Prince Charming for Halloween. Woods’ daughter, Natalie Alyn Lind, was also present for the picture, dressed as Yoda from Star Wars.

“When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby…,” Woods captioned the post, then adding king and queen emojis with a baby emoji. Anderson’s daughter Kelsey, the winner of The Bachelor Season 28, commented on the post, writing, “So cute,” with a pink heart. Understandably, this has only fueled speculation that Woods and Anderson are a couple.

“WAIT wait wait wait. What just happened,” one user wrote in a comment that was liked by Woods. Someone else added, “My OTH and Bachelor Nation worlds colliding‼️” A third user exclaimed, “OMG PLEASE LET THIS BE REAL,” which Woods also liked.

At this time, neither Woods nor Anderson has confirmed their relationship status.