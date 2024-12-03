ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Replacement for Tonight Revealed

After Dancing With the Stars crowned the recipients of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy for Season 33 last week, ABC has found its replacement show. At least for tonight. Instead of returning to the ballroom, viewers can look forward to CMA Country Christmas at 8 p.m. ET. The 15th annual event was filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience and will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances “of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars.”

At 9 p.m. ET will be the beloved classic special Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. The 1970 Rankin/Bass Christmas special originally telecast by ABC on Dec. 13, 1970, and has continued to air on the network every year along with sister network Freeform. Starring an A-list voice cast that includes Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney, Keenan Wynn, Paul Frees, Joan Gardner, and Robie Lester, the special tells the origins of Saint Nick.

Promotional still for ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ (Credit: Rankin/Bass Productions)

There are plenty of holiday specials airing on ABC this month aside from CMA Country Christmas and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. The network is also airing back-to-back Abbott Elementary holiday episodes tomorrow, as well as Frozen and Toy Story Christmas specials, among others. There are also plenty of chances to catch Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town if you happen to miss it tonight because you can never get enough of it.

Meanwhile, it will be hard to go through a Tuesday without Dancing With the Stars and the excitement that is all the new dances in the ballroom and the tense eliminations. Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won Season 33, coincidentally being handed the Mirrorball from last season’s winners, Xochitl Gomez and Johnson’s own husband, Val Chmerkovskiy. As of now, details surrounding Season 34 of DWTS have yet to be revealed, but it likely won’t be airing until next fall, with the full cast being revealed right before.

For anyone who still wants to spend their Tuesday watching DWTS can watch the most recent season on Hulu and Disney+. While they won’t be able to get the same excitement by not voting and knowing who makes it through each week, it’s still fun to relive. Otherwise, a couple of Christmas specials aren’t too bad of an alternative. CMA Country Christmas and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town air tonight at ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.