30 Rock star Katrina Bowden is a married woman. PEOPLE reports that the actress, 36, tied the knot with musician Adam Taylor, 43, in Hawaii on Friday, Nov. 8. The two held a ceremony at the Kalama Beach Club in Taylor’s hometown of Kailua, which was followed by a reception at the Kaimana Beach Hotel. “We wanted the ceremony to be intimate and laid-back, with a strong Hawaiian influence and a gorgeous location as the backdrop,” Bowden told the publication. “We decided to have the wedding in two locations because we also really wanted to throw a big fun party for our friends and family.”

Bowden got engaged to Taylor in October 2023, with the actress taking to her Instagram to share that they “are no longer dating” while showing off a sparkly ring. They made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021 after Taylor shared a photo of the two of them, followed by Bowden sharing one the following month. They frequently showed off their love on social media, whether for birthdays or other special occasions. Ahead of their nuptials, Bowden shared a photo of them in Oahu with what seems to be their marriage license along with the caption, “The countdown begins.”

“The wedding is very us — laid-back but with impeccable details that reflect who we are,” Bowden said. “The dream come true part is finding each other and getting to celebrate our love.” Additionally, the A Christmas in New Hope star said the most anticipating moment of the ceremony was seeing “Adam waiting for me to walk down the aisle and then celebrating with our family and friends.” For the reception, the happy couple had a cocktail hour that included a hula dancer and three-piece Hawaiian band, Puamana. Iration guitarists Micah Pueschel and Micah Bowen then joined the band to perform the pair’s first dance song, “Every Night Every Morning “ by Maoli.

“We were on the Amalfi Coast, and Adam rented a boat for the day,” Bowden recalled of the proposal. “He anchored the boat near a small empty beach, and we swam ashore. He brought a dry bag with him (with the ring in it) and proposed on that beach. Positano was in the background and just us in our bathing suits. It was very romantic and special.” She continued, “Adam is my favorite person, and I can’t wait to be stuck with him forever. Life with Adam is so fun, fulfilling, and easy. He adds so much love, humor, and joy to my life. He’s such a good friend and such a caring man who respects and loves me how I’ve always wanted to be loved.”