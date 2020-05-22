'The Masked Singer' Season 3: Everyone Who Was Unmasked

The Masked Singer just wrapped up its most star-studded season ever with a bang! Ending its third season with a face-off between Turtle, Night Angel and Frog, the hit Fox series unveiled some seriously legendary celebrities from the season premiere all the way to the finale. With everyone from famous athletes and rappers to iconic singers, YouTube stars and reality television personalities making an appearance this season, there's no telling who will pop up under those masks in Season 4. Keep scrolling to see each celebrity that was unmasked in The Masked Singer Season 3, as well as some of the hints that helped fans make their guesses.

Robot — Lil Wayne (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) The Masked Singer came out swinging this season, unmasking rap legend Lil Wayne in its post-Super Bowl premiere spot. Disguised as Robot, Lil Wayne performed "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz before being voted off. The judges may have only gotten one clue package to guess his identity, but could have figured out the artist's identity based on the skateboarding clues and fire truck shown, which was a reference to Lil Wayne's song "Fireman."

Llama — Drew Carey (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Comedian and game show host Drew Carey was the next celeb to be unmasked, having performed songs such as "It's Not Unusual" by Tom Jones under the Llama mask. Nods to his work hosting The Price Is Right like the phrase "spinning his wheels" were worked into the clue package before his elimination, as were mentions of cannons and radio stations, which referred to Carey's time in the Marine Corps Reserves as a radio operator.

Miss Monster — Chaka Khan (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) The legend Chaka Khan herself took to the stage incognito this season as Miss Monster, making the audience stand up and cheer during a rendition of "You Don't Own Me" by Lesley Gore. A locker with the number 10 in the clue package was a nod to the icon's 10 Grammys, while a plethora of hints about her iconic hair even featured the star's own stylist.

Elephant — Tony Hawk (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Appearing on stage as a futuristic elephant, skateboarding icon Tony Hawk nailed his masked performance of "Friday I'm in Love" by The Cure before being eliminated. The clue package was filled with bird references as a nod to the athlete's last name, as well as his skateboarding company, Birdhouse. A clue about the White House also referenced Hawk's 2010 appearance at the government building for a Father's Day event.

Mouse — Dionne Warwick (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Mouse's sweet appearance was hiding a serious singing legend, as Dionne Warwick was revealed to be the famous voice under the mask. Slaying with the song "This Will Be (an Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole before being sent home, Warwick's clues were filled with nods to her accomplished career. With prayer hands hinting at her famous song "I Say a Little Prayer for You," Mouse also made sure to reference gold as she teased Warwick's TV series Solid Gold.

Taco — Tom Bergeron (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Tom Bergeron brought his wise-cracking persona to the Taco costume on The Masked Singer, where he became a fan favorite singing songs like "Fly Me to the Moon" by Frank Sinatra before being eliminated. Hinting at his America's Funniest Home Videos gig, the clue package showed viewers VHS tapes, while Bergeron gave Nicole Scherzinger a bracelet reading "KISS" as a nod to her Dancing With the Stars victory to their music, which he hosted.

Bear — Sarah Palin (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) One of the more unexpected reveals of the season belongs to Sarah Palin, who rapped along to "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot in a tie-dye bear costume before being eliminated. The former vice presidential candidate's life in Alaska was the subject of many of the clues in her package, including references to her having cubs, as well as ice skates and hockey pucks that hinted at her role as a hockey mom.

Swan — Bella Thorne (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Bella Thorne broke away from her Disney roots as the sultry Swan, performing an edgy rendition of "I Hate Myself for Loving You" by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts before her identity was revealed. In her clue package, the show alluded to her Disney show Shake It Up with a shaking thermos. During her performance of the Joan Jett song, pictures of judge Ken Jeong were shown behind her, as she and Jeong starred alongside each other in The Duff.

T. Rex — JoJo Siwa (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) YouTube sensation Jojo Siwa brought her high energy to the role of T. Rex this season, killing it with "Jai Ho" by the Pussycat Dolls before being unmasked. With references to "pirouetting" as a nod to her Dance Moms origin, the clue package also showed a gold "U" balloon to symbolize Siwa's 10 million–plus YouTube subscribers as well as toy lips and a cannon as a clue to her hosting Lip Sync Battle Shorties with Nick Cannon.

White Tiger — Rob Gronkowski (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Rob Gronkowski strutted his stuff on stage as the White Tiger, performing fan favorites like "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch before being voted off the show. The NFL player's name was a big clue for fans early on, as a photo of a cow skiing hinted at the pronunciation. Later, footage of him shooting hoops was a reference to his cameo in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" music video.

Kangaroo — Jordyn Woods (Photo: FOX via Getty) Jordyn Woods returned the the spotlight in a whole new way during this season, performing as the feisty Kangaroo to songs like "Dancing on My Own" by Robyn before being unmasked. Woods' clue packages leaned heavily on her difficult past few years, saying she had found herself in the headlines for "all the wrong reasons" as a nod to the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal last year. The loss of someone close to her was also hinted, and Woods' lost her dad in 2017.

Banana — Bret Michaels (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Bret Michaels lent his famous voice to fan favorite Banana, owning the stage to songs like "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd before being eliminated. In his clues package, a number of different kinds of poison were shown as a nod to his band's name as a party bus referenced his reality show Rock of Love Bus With Bret Michaels.

Astronaut — Hunter Hayes (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Hunter Hayes showed a whole different side of his performing persona as the Astronaut this season, giving a soulful rendition of "Story of My Life" by One Direction before being eliminated. His clue package had a number of nods to his early life, including a bridge meant to represent his hometown of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and a reference to getting help from "the mob," which was a nod to The Godfather star Robert Duvall giving Hayes his first guitar.

Kitty — Jackie Evancho (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Jackie Evancho showed she's no longer the little girl from America's Got Talent as the saucy Kitty, performing Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" before being unmasked. Many of her clues referred to her start as an opera singer, but her hint that she got her start from Robert Redford was a reference to her first acting role in his movie The Company You Keep.

Rhino — Barry Zito (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Former MLB player Barry Zito shared his musical chops as Rhino this season, making it to the final four with performances like "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. While the judges never landed quite on his identity, Ken Jeong did comically make reference to his guest role on JAG while hypothesizing. The biggest clues the judges missed was a reference to giants, as in Zito's former team the San Francisco Giants, and a crowned state of Missouri, as Zito is married to former Miss Missouri Amber Marie Seyer.

Frog — Bow Wow (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Bow Wow brought his rap skills and sick moves to The Masked Singer as the suave Frog, making it to the final three with performances like "Jump" by Kris Kross before being eliminated. Judges figured his identity out earlier in the season, making reference to the $106 and a basketball shown in his clues package, which hinted at 106 & Park, a show Bow Wow hosted, and Like Mike, a movie he starred in when he was much younger.

Turtle — Jesse McCartney (Photo: FOX via Getty Images) Jesse McCartney nearly walked away with the Golden Mask Trophy as the punk rock Turtle this season, but won the hearts of fans everywhere with performances of songs like "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi. Referencing coming up as a star in a crowd of "hungry newcomers," the clue package made reference to his hit "Beautiful Soul" with a map of South Korea with an emphasis on Seoul. As for all the comic book hints, those were a nod to McCartney's role as Robin on Young Justice.