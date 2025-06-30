Maren Morris Speaks out at Pride Concert After Coming out as Bisexual

Maren Morris is feeling grateful for her supporters this Pride Month.

The “Girl” singer, 35, shouted out her fans during a performance at West Hollywood’s OUTLOUD Festival on May 30 while celebrating her first Pride since coming out as bisexual.

“Thank you guys, girls and everyone in between, for supporting me,” she said in a fan video shared to TikTok, adding of her decision to come out in June 2024, “I didn’t want to make a big press release or anything, I just wanted to say it and be normal. That’s all any of us want.”

She went on, “But what I did not expect, which was so kind, was the open arms and the warmth and support from y’all.”

The Grammy winner came out as bisexual on Instagram last year on Instagram, sharing a post featuring her and the Pride flag she captioned, “happy to be the B in LGBTQ+. happy pride.”

Morris then opened up about her sexuality in a May interview with The Zoe Report, saying, “I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women.”

“I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it,” she continued.

Maren Morris performs at OUTLOUD Music Festival at 2025 WeHo Pride on May 31, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

After her split from husband Ryan Hurd in October 2023, Morris felt motivated to share her sexuality more publicly.

“That was just a facet of me that I didn’t think I wanted private anymore. I wanted to be able to connect with my fans and my queer community,” she said. “Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving. Being honest and being vulnerable is the only way that you find community.”