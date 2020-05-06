'The Masked Singer' Fans Elated After Season 4 Renewal

Fox officially renewed The Masked Singer on Wednesday, and fans are elated. Social media went wild after Deadline announced the news. With Season 3 quickly approaching its conclusion, fans can now look forward to Season 4 down the line.

According to a report by Deadline, production on The Masked Singer Season 4 is slated to begin in August. If everything goes according to plan, the show will be back on the air in the fall, Fox executives say. Naturally, some fans wondered if the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the show's live audience or even filming crew, but so far the network has not revealed concrete plans. Either way, the promise of more Masked Singer eventually is enough for many fans.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is currently in its final few weeks on Fox. The big finale is scheduled for May 27, with an episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET between then and now. This season started in February, premiering alongside the Super Bowl. This time around, if it breaks the monotony of social distancing during the pandemic, it stands to be an even bigger hit.

Of course, die-hard fans of The Masked Singer were overjoyed about the renewal. The fan-base is already very active on social media, where they share theories and chat about revelations, so it makes sense that they came together there to celebrate the Season 4 news. However, critics of the show are outspoken too, saying that it is unsophisticated and not important enough to warrant reopening massive TV studios this summer.

However they felt, people were certainly chatting about The Masked Singer on Wednesday night. Here's a run-down of what Twitter had to say about the show.