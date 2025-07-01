Khloe Kardashian Reveals Every Cosmetic Procedure and Plastic Surgery She’s Had

Khloé Kardashian is going down the list of her cosmetic procedures as The Kardashians star addresses speculation about her changing appearance.

Marking the reality personality’s 41st birthday on Friday, Dr. Jonny Betteridge made an Instagram post discussing her “transformation” over the years in a “purely speculative” way, based on [his] professional opinion.”

“Based on recent photos, I believe she may have had the following work done,” the caption read. Betteridge went on to list “a temporal brow lift to elevate the outer brow area, Upper blepharoplasty to smooth the upper eyelids, Rhinoplasty for a more sculpted nose, Lip filler to enhance volume and shape, A face and neck lift for overall tightness and definition, [and] A chin implant for lower face projection.”

The caption continued, “She looks dramatically different from a few years ago, and whether you see it as glow up or glam makeover, there’s no denying she’s created a bold new look for herself.”

Kardashian was quick to set things straight in the comment section, writing that she took the post “as a great compliment” before going on to share the procedures she has had done and the doctors who had performed them.

“First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go,” she wrote.

Kardashian then shared that she had gotten a nose job via Dr. Raj Kanodia as well as “laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else” at Sev Laser Aesthetics, and “Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek” by 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetic Center.

The Good American co-founder also said she gets “soft wave laser for skin tightening” by Software Therapy and has gotten “filler in the past,” but “not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so l’m sure it’s still there but calmed down).”

Kardashian also pointed out that she’s “lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady)” with coach Joe Paris and uses “collagen baby Threads” underneath her chin and neck from The Things We Do, in addition to “Salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.”

“In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors,” the Revenge Body alum concluded with a winking emoji.