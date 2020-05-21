'The Masked Singer' Reveals the Frog, and They're a 'Fast and Furious' Franchise Star

✖

The competition on Season 3 of The Masked Singer was narrowed down to three contestants — Night Angel, Turtle, and Frog. But, obviously, only one of these masked singers could come out victorious in the end. During the finale, host Nick Cannon revealed which contestant came in third place in the competition, announcing that Frog would be going home with the bronze. Following one last round of guesses from the judging panel, the Frog was revealed to have been rapper Bow Wow, who has previously appeared in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Bow Wow (aka the Frog) made it through several weeks of the competition, singing their heart out every step of the way. Prior to their elimination, many other masked singers got the boot on the Fox program. Most recently, the Rhino and Kitty were eliminated, much to fans' dismay. The Rhino was later revealed to have been baseball player Barry Zito while the Kitty was revealed to have been America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following his elimination, Zito shared that he took to the Masked Singer stage shortly after he welcomed his third child into the world.

The former athlete related that because of this major life event, he wasn't able to rehearse quite as much as he would have wanted to prior to his final performance. He explained that the masked singers typically get a day for choreography, a day for dry blocking on stage, a few run-throughs, and then they shoot their performance. Given that his wife gave birth to their third child shortly before his final performance, Zito said that he wasn't able to have a day for choreography. He even shared that these circumstances "definitely took a toll" on his overall performance. Seeing as though his performance still earned him a great deal of praise from the judges and fans alike, it's clear that Zito was still able to give it his all.

Even though he didn't make it to the finale, Zito remarked to EW that he was happy to have made it so far in the competition. He said, "To be honest, I was just shocked that I even made it to the top four. I would bet my left leg that the [remaining contestants] have been singing on stage their whole life. For me to be with them, I just felt like any song I would have sung, I would have been eliminated. They were so incredible."