'The Masked Singer': Night Angel Wins, and They're a 'Real Housewives' Star

✖

The Masked Singer has officially crowned the winner of Season 3. After weeks of thrilling competition, it came down to Turtle and Night Angel. But, there could only be one winner. As for who's taking home the Golden Mask trophy, host Nick Cannon revealed that Night Angel was the winner of Season 3. Of course, there was one last bit of business to handle following the announcement of the winner — Night Angel's unmasking. It was then revealed that Night Angel was Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. Notably, upon Burruss' win, they became the first woman to win the Fox competition, as T-Pain (Monster) won Season 1 and Wayne Brady (Fox) won Season 2.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer has been one for the ages, with everyone from Drew Carey to Sarah Palin joining in on the fun. This season originally started off in February following the Super Bowl. In the very first episode of the season, which featured contestants in Group A battling it out, the program showcased one of their most surprising reveals ever. At the end of the premiere, the Robot was eliminated. Before they ultimately said goodbye to the Masked Singer stage, the Robot was unmasked and revealed to have been rapper Lil Wayne.

In March, about a month after he was eliminated, the rapper opened up about his experience on The Masked Singer during his appearance on MTV's Fresh Out, as Entertainment Weekly noted. While he said that he was excited to appear on the show because he's been a fan since his friend T-Pain appeared on Season 1, he shared that he actually tried to get one of his collaborators to join the program instead. Apparently, Wayne was eager to get his friend Nicki Minaj on the show. He shared, "Because of that [seeing T-Pain on the show] I told [Mack Maine] to call them. I told him 'Let 'em know I'm a huge fan' and I wanted to get Nicki on there. Tell 'em I would love to get Nicki on there. And it came back like 'Man they want you on there.'"

Wayne went on to share that Minaj had no idea that he recommended her for the show. According to what he said on Fresh Out, it was probably for the best that she wasn't aware of that fact. He added, "This was gonna be a surprise to her. She probably would have told me, 'No, I ain't doing this.' So we don't know what she would've felt about that."