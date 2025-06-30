Anne Burrell’s Death Being Investigated as Possible Drug Overdose

The death of beloved Food Network star Anne Burrell is reportedly being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

The New York Times reported Friday, June 20, citing an internal New York City Police Department document, that the 55-year-old Worst Cooks in America star was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.” The report did not identify the name of the pills or specify if they were loose or in prescription bottles.

A spokesperson for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the outlet that while Burrell’s autopsy had been completed, any findings on the cause and manner of her death were still pending.

Burrell was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in her Brooklyn, New York home on the morning of Tuesday, June 17 by her husband, Stuart Claxton, who said he last saw her alive at around 1 a.m., according to TMZ. The crisis was called in at around 7:50 a.m. as a possible cardiac arrest, according to a 911 call report provided to PEOPLE by the New York City Fire Department. Burrell was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death was later announced later that day by her family

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell is best remembered for her 20-year stint with Food Network, which she first joined in 2005 as a sous chef on Iron Chef America before eventually going on to join Worst Cooks in America. She also appeared on Chef Wanted, Chopped, Food Network Star, and House of Knives. She will make her final Food Network appearance when Worst Cooks in America, the cooking competition on which she co-hosted since 2010, returns for Season 29 on Monday, July 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Paying tribute to the famed chef, Food Network said, “We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Burrell is survived by her husband, whom she married in 2021; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her younger sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui; and her stepson, Javier Claxton.