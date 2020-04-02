‘The Masked Singer’ Eliminated the White Tiger, and They’re a Super Bowl Winner

On The Masked Singer‘s most recent outing, the competition featured performances from the Super Nine. The singers were previously separated into 3 separate groups but competed for the first time on the same stage recently. By the end of the episode, 3 singers found themselves at risk of elimination — Rhino, White Tiger and Banana. Ultimately, the White Tiger was sent home and revealed to have been former New England Patriot tight end and Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski, who capped off his time on the FOX series by doing an encore of his incredibly fun performance of “I’m Too Sexy.”

In previous weeks of the competition, several celebrities have been unmasked and fans, in turn, have expressed shock over those reveals. Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne and JoJo Siwa have all been eliminated in the preceding weeks of The Masked Singer, with Siwa being unmasked on the March 25 episode. Following her time on the show, the former Dance Moms star, who donned the T-Rex costume, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her time on the show. In the interview, Siwa shared that she was looking for specific kinds of songs to match her own high-energy levels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Stuff that was super high energy, you know, stuff that I can really perform to,” she said, when asked what specifically she sought out when picking a track to sing. “When I was, like, 4, I took singing lessons. I perform, obviously. I go on tour. I have music. But I’m actually not trained in any way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Siwa addressed the fact that her performances were incredibly high-energy and noted that those involved in The Masked Singer loved that.

“They actually told me to turn the energy up and if they needed me to tone it down, they would tell me,” she said. “I was like, okay. That’s what they told me before I even started. They loved it. They said my energy was amazing. Keep it.”

While others, particularly those who do not have performing backgrounds, may be nervous about taking the Masked Singer stage, Siwa, who is used to performing in front of an audience, said that she wasn’t nervous at all in advance of her performances.

“No, I get it. I learned that being nervous makes me miss out on the fun on it,” she told the publication. “What I do for a living is perform. It was weird. Nobody knew that it was me performing, but I just pretended like they did.”