Fate of ‘The Bachelor’ Finally Revealed After Long Delay

The Bachelor will return for a milestone 30th season at ABC after questions about the dating show’s future.

Deadline reports that the reality show will return with a new showrunner, Scott Teti, who has also helmed the Bachelor Nation spinoff Bachelor in Paradise since January.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to Teti joining Bachelor in Paradise, he executive produced ABC’s Claim to Fame and Bravo’s Summer House as well as a number of Married at First Sight spinoffs.

Teti takes over from Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner, The Bachelor‘s former co-showrunners, who exited the reality show in March following allegations that they had fostered a “toxic” work environment.

(Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Two months later, The Bachelor fans grew concerned when ABC didn’t announce a Season 30 renewal at May’s upfront presentation. Deadline now reports that the delay was due to the search for a new showrunner.

The Bachelor is believed to be “targeting its usual midseason window” of January, Deadline reports, but a specific premiere date has yet to be announced.

ABC has also yet to announce the lead for Season 30. The most recent season followed Grant Ellis’ search for love, which culminated in an engagement to Juliana Pasquarosa. Three months after the televised proposal, Ellis and Pasquarosa announced they had ended their engagement.

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa (Disney/Christopher Willard)

The Bachelorette is also going through some growing pains, as it was announced in February that the show would be skipping its summer season. Host Jesse Palmer assured fans on a Feb. 11 episode of the Playing the Field podcast that there would be more roses handed out in the future, however.

“The good news is I know it’s not going away. I know it’s definitely coming back,” he said at the time. “Without being able to get into too much of the creative decisions on it, I know that when it does [return], I just think it’s going to be absolutely tremendous.”

Palmer continued that while it’s “not unprecedented for The Bachelorette not to air in the summer,” he’s still a “little bit bummed” that Season 22 had been delayed. “Once it does come back, I know Bachelor Nation will be really excited,” he added.