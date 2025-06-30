‘McBee Dynasty’ Stars Weigh in on Dad Steve McBee’s Legal Problems, Season 2 Drama

Saddle up for a thrilling new season of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

As the second season of the reality show makes its Bravo debut on Monday, brothers Steven McBee Jr., Jesse McBee, and Cole McBee opened up to PopCulture.com about the drama to come — and how father Steven McBee’s legal drama has brought them “closer” as a family.

Although the McBee family patriarch appeared in Season 1 of The McBee Dynasty, which originally aired on Peacock, he won’t be a part of the Season 2 cast after pleading guilty to a multi-million dollar crop insurance fraud case in November 2024.

As his father faces up to 30 years in prison, Steven Jr. said the situation “without a doubt” has affected his family. “It’s something that, without a doubt, has affected us as a family,” he told PopCulture. “It’s drawn us closer together on the personal side, because there’s so many different headlines out there about what’s actually taking place here within our family dynamic.”

He continued, “We know what’s really going on, and we know the love and support we have for my dad and for each other.” What’s more difficult is handling the “preconceived notions” about his family that abound on social media.

(Photo by: Bravo Media)

“It can definitely affect your mindset, and it can definitely turn negative really quickly,” Steven Jr. explained, adding that while he could go and correct every “completely false” statement, he wants the world to “watch who we are as people” and how they run their multimillion-dollar family business, McBee Farm and Cattle Co., before they judge.

It’s keeping the family business alive during a time of turmoil that put the most pressure on the McBee brothers in Season 2, but there was plenty of relationship drama to navigate as well.

“It was a roller coaster ride on a relationship level for me throughout Season 2,” Steven Jr. admitted of his relationship with Calah Jackson, which was in a “really tough spot” even before Jackson was dealt a massive blow with the tragic death of her sister. “You’ll get to see the raw emotions play out throughout Season 2 and the authentic, real conversations we had. What you see on camera [are] the entire conversations we were having. So there was nothing hidden from cameras.”

(Photo by: Paul Andrews/Bravo)

Jesse was also handling a “dilemma” leading up to his wedding to longtime girlfriend Alli Ventresca, as his family pressed him to get a prenuptial agreement or risk losing his stake in the family business. “It leads to some tough conversations and some inner fighting between me and Steven, and me and my mom,” Jesse teased. “You kind of see a little bit of my contemplation of what’s the right direction with that.”

Cole also had some major life milestones to navigate in Season 2 as he and girlfriend Kacie Adkison prepared to welcome their first child together, daughter Blair. While Cole admitted to having been “an idiot sometimes” in the first season of The McBee Dynasty, the new dad admitted “life has changed” with fatherhood.

(Photo by: Paul Andrews/Bravo)

“It’s just a big change in life. It really is,” Cole told PopCulture. “And it’s something that, until you have it happen, you really don’t realize how much it changes your life and how much it changes you personally and what your priorities in life [are], how you look at life — your whole perspective on it. It just changes a lot.”

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys premieres Monday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.