'The Masked Singer' Reveals the Banana, and They're a Rockstar

After taking a week off for a special sing-along episode, The Masked Singer was back in top form on Wednesday. The FOX series, which is fast approaching its season finale, unmasked yet another competitor. After Banana, Kitty, Rhino, and Frog performed, Banana found themselves getting the boot. Once the judges revealed their guesses as to who was behind the Banana mask, it was revealed to have been Bret Michaels, the lead singer of Poison, jamming out all along.

It's been two weeks since The Masked Singer unmasked one of its mystery celebrities. On April 8, the Kangaroo was eliminated and subsequently unmasked. The audience was shocked to see that Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods was behind the mask. And in a move that may not come as too much of a surprise to those who got to hear her sing, Woods revealed that she may be pursuing a career in music following her turn on The Masked Singer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star spoke about her time on the singing competition and, specifically, about the nerves she felt when she took to the stage.

"The hardest part [of being on the show] was finding the confidence to come out on stage every day," Woods said. '"As you kept going it got more and more fun, but I was still equally as nervous every show.... I’ve never performed on stage, ever." Even though she felt a bit nervous when she was on stage, she did share that the experience has inspired her to head to the studio once she is able to do so after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

"I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album]," she told the publication. "Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible." As she continued to share in the interview, she may end up collaborating with her longtime friend Jaden Smith whenever she does end up in the studio.

"Jaden’s been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning," Woods shared. "Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like, ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?’ And this was before I even went on the show or anything." She added, "He always pushed me to really do something. So, now it’s finally happening,"