Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Fiance Travis Barker in Loving Birthday Message

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged last month, and that new level of closeness has brought out even higher levels of PDA for the famously demonstrative couple. Barker celebrated his 46th birthday on Nov. 14, and Kardashian took to Instagram to spread a little love. She posted some backstage photos of the couple alongside a loving message to her fiancé.

“I f—ing love you more than anything,” Kardashian wrote. “My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

After months of teasing and PDA, the reality star and Blink 182 drummer got engaged on Oct. 21. TMZ reported that Barker proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito. In the photos, Barker got down on one knee surrounded by hundreds of red roses and Kardashian excitedly accepted. According to reports, some friends and family were on hand to celebrate after the romantic moment. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rock musician started dating at the beginning of the year, going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day. Kardashian took to Instagram later that night to confirm the news, sharing photos of the happy couple embracing on the beach while surrounded by roses and candles. “Forever,” she captioned the post. This will be Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s second.

Although they have been dating for less than a year, Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years. Since going public, the loved-up couple hasn’t shied away from displaying their romance to the world. The two even sparked engagement rumors in July and have been trolling their followers ever since with different wedding imagery on social media, including Kardashian’s bride and groom skeleton Halloween decor.

Kardashian’s sister Kim opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September about their romance. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade,” Kim said of the couple. When it comes to her sister’s frequent PDA with Barker, the KKW Beauty founder told DeGeneres she finds it “cute,” to which the daytime show replied, “It is, but it’s a lot.” Kim responded, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”