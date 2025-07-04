Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 Winners and Totals Revealed

The 2025 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest just wrapped up in NYC, and two of competitive eating’s top stars won it all.

Per the ESPN 2 broadcast, Miki Sudo won the women’s competition with 33 hot dogs eaten. Joey Chestnut just won the men’s side, with 70.5 hot dogs eaten.

With their respective victories, Sudo has 11 wins in the event and Chestnut has 17 wins under his belt.

Sudo noted that she felt like the buns were more willing than usual in Friday’s contest. She cleared 51 hot dogs in the 2024 competition, with 33 marking her lowest showing since her 31-frank effort in 2019.

Chesnut was famously absent from the 2024 competition due to accepting an Impossible Foods sponsorship deal that Nathan’s took issue with. His victory marks a reclaimation of his title.

Here are the top women’s totals:

Miki Sudo – 33 Michelle Lesco – 22.75 Domenica Dee – 21.5

Here are the top men’s totals:

Joey Chestnut – 70.5 Patrick Bertoletti – 46.5 James Webb – 45.5

The main competitions are now available to watch on YouTube via ESPN’s channels. We’ve embedded them in this article above.