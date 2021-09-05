Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Romantic Statement at Eiffel Tower Amid Scott Disick Drama

✖

Kourtney Kardashian isn't letting drama with her ex Scott Disick bring her down. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently traipsing across Europe with her boyfriend, blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and they are documenting every glamorous moment on Instagram. Barker shared a photo of the loved-up duo making out in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris alongside the caption "Forever isn't long enough."

Kardashian is also sharing the love, posting photos of the couple making out on a boat in Italy with the caption "That's Amore." She also shared a photo of the couple looking chic in Venice with a simple black heart emoji caption. This couple has made a habit of documenting every phase of their love, and their latest thirst traps did not disappoint.

These very public displays of affection come on the heels of Disick trying to start drama with Kardashian, sliding Into the DMs of another one of her exes, Younes Bendjima. The Talentless cofounder appears to comment on a photo of Kardashian and Barker packing on the PDA during a recent trip to Italy, writing in a message to Bendjima, "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Bendjima replied, "Don't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i aint your bro."

He captioned the post, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," later following up with another message on his Instagram Story: "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km," he added. Barker also appeared to respond to Disick's message, posting simply a photo of Ray Liotta laughing in the movie Goodfellas to Instagram Tuesday.

The Flip It Like Disick star — who dated Kardashian from 2006 to 2015 and shares with her son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — has yet to respond publicly to the message being posted. In June, at the KUWTK reunion, he supported Barker and his ex's relationship, saying, "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."