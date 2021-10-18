Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Share First Photos of Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement Ring

Kourtney Kardashian is wearing some impressive bling following her engagement to Travis Barker. After the couple announced Sunday that they are poised to spend “forever” together after Barker popped the question, two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, gave fans their first glimpse at Kourtney’s stunning engagement ring with a few first-look photos.

Just minutes after Kardashian and Barker shared the exciting news of their engagement, Kim offered up her congratulations with a video shared to social media showing the newly engaged couple embracing one another. Captured during an intimate engagement dinner, the SKIMS founder paid special attention to the ring her sister is now sporting as she zoomed in on her ring finger, which now dons what appears to be an oval diamond set on a diamond band. She captioned the clip, “KRAVIS FOREVER.” Kardashian’s younger sister also got in on the fun, sharing a photo that was cropped to highlight the engagement ring on her Instagram Story. You can view that photo by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian and Travis took the major step in their relationship on Sunday. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Barker proposed at sunset on a Montecito beach. The source revealed that Barker “walked Kourtney to an area on the beach that had candles and red roses in the shape of a heart. It was very romantic and the couple is over the moon.” Several family members were reportedly at the scene as Barker dropped to one knee and Kardashian said “yes.” The couple later confirmed the engagement on social media, with Kardashian sharing a gallery of images from the romantic proposal.

Following the engagement, Kardashian and Barker celebrated the relationship milestone with family at a celebratory dinner. Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, shared pictures of the event on her Instagram Story, showing a dinner table decorated with red roses. She also shared an image of the engagement ring, writing, “so happy for you guys. I love u both!”

After first sparking romance rumors in 2018 and again in 2019, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January of this year that Kardashian and Barker were dating. The couple went Instagram official in February, later sparking engagement rumors in July. Barker was previously married to Moakler, with whom he also shares stepdaughter Atiana and son Landon, from 2004 to 2008. Kardashian, meanwhile, shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.