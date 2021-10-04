Travis Barker’s Style Seemingly Rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids With Latest Photos

Travis Barker’s rocker style is rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of Penelope rocking an all-black look with smoky eye makeup and long black wig. Kardashian captioned the attitude-filled shots with a spider, bat and black heart emoji, and her beau made sure to show his approval in the comments.

“Rockstar,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote, as Kourtney’s little sister, Khloé Kardashian, added, “She’s so cute.” Kourtney also shares 11-year-old son Mason and 6-year-old son Reign with Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, but the reality star’s followers thought Penelope was following in Barker’s footsteps. “Mini travis i said it sorry scott,” one person commented, as another wrote she was “taking after her stepdad.”

Kourtney first went public with her relationship in February 2021, and since then, hasn’t shied away from PDA with Barker. The two even sparked engagement rumors in July and have been trolling their followers ever since with different wedding imagery on social media, including Kourtney’s bride and groom skeleton Halloween decor.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month about their romance. “I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade,” Kim said of the couple. When it comes to her sister’s frequent PDA with Barker, the KKW Beauty founder told DeGeneres she finds it “cute,” to which the daytime show replied, “It is, but it’s a lot.” Kim responded, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is currently filming a new reality show for Hulu, but Kim said she wasn’t sure if Barker would be appearing on camera after her sister’s recent plea to keep her romantic life off of reality TV. The SKIMS founder said she thought the musician would at least make a few appearances, however. “I honestly haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully, they will be on,” she said.