Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

Kim Kardashian is all about sister Kourtney Kardashian’s hot and heavy romance with Travis Barker. In a sneak peek of Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave her candid thoughts about her big sister’s relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, who has been friends with the family for more than a decade.

“I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade,” Kim said of the couple. When it comes to Kourtney and Barker’s frequent PDA, the KKW Beauty founder told DeGeneres she finds it “cute,” to which the daytime show quipped in response, “It is, but it’s a lot.” Kim replied, “It’s a lot, but it’s so cute. …You know what, that’s what they do. And it’s so cute and I love love, so I love them.”

After KUWTK ended earlier this year, the Kardashian family has had some time off from filming their lives before getting started with their new Hulu reality series. “This is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” Kim explained. “And it’s crazy since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff that’s gone on. Whether it’s this relationship or Kourtney’s relationship or whoever’s. It’s like, people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom and it’s going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together. I’m excited.”

Kim wasn’t sure if Barker will appear on the new show after Kourtney’s plea in recent years to keep her romantic life off of Keeping Up, but she thought it was likely the musician would at least make a few appearances. “I honestly haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on,” she said.