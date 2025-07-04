‘American Horror Story’ Actress and Chef Tie the Knot

One of TV’s famous actresses and the world’s most famous chefs got married this week.

Michelin-star chef Daniel Humm and American Horror Story actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones tied the knot this past Monday.

World-renowned artist Francesco Clemente, a longtime friend and frequent collaborator of Humm’s, officiated the ceremony. (Humm owns Clemente Bar, a popular NYC cocktail joint adorned with original paintings from the artist.)

The ceremony was held at Humm’s acclaimed NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park, the three-Michelin-star restaurant known for its strictly plant-based menu. Dexter-Jones’ step-brother Mark Ronson of “Uptown Funk” fame was at the wedding, as was music producer Questlove.

Dexter-Jones is known for her starring role as Sonia Shawcross in the 2023 season of American Horror Story. She also played Naomi Pierce in HBO’s Succession, one of the series’ most important tertiary characters, for the show’s entire award-winning run.

Gabriela Hearst, a friend of the couple who designed Dexter-Jones’ custom silk gown for the wedding, reflected on the ceremony on her Instagram page.

“On Saturday my best friend @danielhumm got married to the most increible partner that he can have. Destiny had a hand in this meeting,” she wrote. “They had never met before even if they have so many close friends in common till last year. I was there when they met, I saw the magic happen in front of my eyes.”

Hearst continued in the post saying the “dress was meant to be as well,” as when Hearst received Dexter-Jones’ reference for the type of wedding dress she wanted, it just so happened to be a sketch Hearst had drawn two years ago.

“Annabelle is the definition of timeless beauty, wit paired with an immense heart. Nothing felt more inspiring than being the family seamstress to dress them all, bride, groom, mother of the bride, adorable daughters of the groom. This is a true New York Love Story!,” she wrote.