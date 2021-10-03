Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Continue to Troll Everybody With Wedding References

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are very open about their love, and they are clearly enjoying trolling their followers about the persistent engagement rumors that have followed them around for months. The reality television couple has been teasing their followers with different wedding Imagery on social media, and Kardashian’s new Halloween decorations are the latest.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her spooky season decor on her Instagram grid, posting photos with the caption “‘Tis the season!” Her Halloween gear featured skeletons heavily, and In her Instagram story, she shared one particular photo that got people talking. The photo features two skeletons dressed up as a bride and groom, and Barker shared the same skeletons from a different angle on his Instagram story as well.

Back in July, sources close to the couple shut down engagement rumors, telling TMZ that the two are very happy together but no wedding bells are ringing despite fan speculation after a particularly loved up trip to Vegas. Kardashian and Barker have been spending a large amount of time having fun together in the studio, on their many trips, and at Disneyland. Though they may not be ready now, a source told Intouch that “marriage is almost certain” for Kardashian and Barker. The insider went on to add that the Kardashian clan is happy for their sister’s new love, saying Kardashian’s sisters “say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” and that mom Kris Jenner “is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney and no one deserves it more than her.”

Still, a lot can happen in a few months, so the engagement speculation will probably continue until the couple actually ties the knot. While the romance-loving couple has been playing it coy as to whether they were ready to take the next step in their relationship, with many speculating that an engagement was on the horizon or had already taken place. “Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage,” a source told E! News in July. “It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul.”

Kardashian and Barker have been together since January, making their relationship Instagram official in February. The two have certainly not shied away from PDA, with Barker even letting Kardashian tattoo “I love you” on his arm. The reality personality shared the shot to her Instagram in May with the caption, “I tattoo.” In April, Barker made his relationship with Kardashian even more permanent, tattooing her last name over his heart.