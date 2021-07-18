Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Engagement Rumors Settled by Insiders

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly not looking to walk down the aisle just yet. Sources close to the couple have shut down engagement rumors, telling TMZ that the two are very happy together but no wedding bells are ringing. Fans of the duo speculated there would be a ring in the couple's future after seeing them looking very enamored with each other on their recent trip to Vegas for Connor McGregor's fight against Dustin Poirier.

Along with some photos showing a steamy makeout session, the drummer and Kardashian were photographed smiling as they ran through the halls of their hotel. Barker posted the same set of photos with a flirty vampire emoji caption. While some of Barker's former relationships aren't too fond of the budding relationship, his daughter Alabama, reposted the set of photos with the caption: "So happy for you guys." Thus, leading many to believe the relationship had gone to the next level. Though, it didn't help to squash the rumors when Kardashian posted a photo of her sporting a flashy ring on Thursday. Stylist Glen Coco hinted that the duo tied the knot while on their trip to Vegas amid speculation that the reality TV alum was pregnant with her fourth child. The baby buzz was prompted by Barker being seen rubbing his hand across her stomach."...NOWWW I understand why [people] tie the knot in Vegas," Coco wrote alongside several photos of Barker and Kardashian on Instagram. "There's nothing like love AND a good time."

Kardashian and Barker have been spending a large amount of time having fun together in the studio, on their many trips, and at Disneyland. Though they may not be ready now, a source tells Intouch that "marriage is almost certain" for Kardashian and Barker. The insider went on to add that the Kardashian clan is happy for their sister's new love, saying Kardashian's sisters "say they've never seen Kourtney this crazy in love," and that mom Kris Jenner "is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It's an exciting time for Kourtney and no one deserves it more than her."