Scott Disick Saving Comments on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for Upcoming Hulu Series

Scott Disick isn’t opening up about his feelings on his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s recent engagement –– at least not until the Kardashian’s upcoming Hulu series airs. Since the house flipper is reportedly getting paid “an outrageous” amount of money for his participation on the new show, a source tells Intouch weekly that he’s planning to stay quiet as part of the deal.

“As Scott is receiving a huge paycheck, all the juicy details are being saved for the series,” says the source of Disick’s decision to have his “journey” chronicled on camera. “It’s part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until around the time the episodes air.”

Disick previously “made it clear” that he’s not interested in “cameras following his every move,” notes the insider, but Kardashian fans are still being promised many “shocks and surprises” from Disick’s appearances.

Despite going through a rough transition for the Flip it Like Disick star, the insider says he and his ex are still on speaking terms –– at least for the sake of the kids. Disick shares three children with the Kardashian: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. “He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” a third insider explained, sharing that Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker still “stings” Scott.

Disick made his feelings on the couple’s relationship pretty clear months ago after some of his messages to Kardashian’s other ex Younes Bendjima were posted to his story on Instagram. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick allegedly wrote in publicly posted DMs. Bendjima responded, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” He continued, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” adding on his Instagram Story, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

Disick eventually gave his blessing to the new couple on the Kardashians’ reunion special. “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,’ he said. Following his breakup from his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, the source adds that he’s not dating anyone else at the moment. “No one seriously at the moment,” the fourth insider said, adding that “he’s in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.”