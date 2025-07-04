Netflix’s most-watched show ever returns to No. 1, just as Americans are enjoying a long holiday weekend. Elsewhere, returning titles like Ginny & Georgia are also ranking.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Friday (July 4, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Ginny & Georgia

Official Synopsis: “Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.”

4. The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Official Synopsis: “Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is ‘the one’ actually someone else?”

3. Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers

Official Synopsis: “Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers is the story of one of the most devastating terror attacks on British soil and the ensuing three weeks of panic, paranoia and manhunts that changed Britain forever – told by those who lived it. On 7th July 2005, four British men detonated suicide bombs on the London transport system, killing 52 and injuring over 700. A failed second attack, two weeks later, triggered Britain’s biggest-ever manhunt and led to the fatal police shooting of an innocent man. As the country struggled to make sense of these shocking events, the authorities raced against the clock to stop further attacks.

“Through exclusive interviews, unseen archive and powerful first-person accounts – including survivors, victim’s families, people who knew the bombers, police investigators, the lead explosives expert, the Prime Minister, the head of MI5, the family of Jean Charles de Menezes, key firearms officers, citizen heroes, and journalists and campaigners trying to uncover the truth behind those frenzied weeks – this gripping, immersive series puts us back inside the events, minute by minute, tracing the shockwaves of the attacks and the hunt to find those responsible. How and why did this happen?”

2. The Waterfront

Official Synopsis: “A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.”

1. Squid Game

Official Synopsis: “The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”