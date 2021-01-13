Are Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182's Travis Barker Dating?

✖

Rumors are stirring that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker could be dating. Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have been keeping a close eye on the eldest sister of the Kardashian and Jenner family, and onlookers can't help but assume the two may be more than friends. While the mom of three and the Blink 182 drummer have remained quiet on the topic, their social media interaction indicates they're spending a lot of time together.

One source told The Sun, "Kourtney and Travis are very close and they have unreal chemistry. They talk almost every day and everyone around them is desperate for them to get together." Kardashian and Barker have been friends for years. The two have lived in the same Calabasas neighborhood for six years according to Etalk, and their children are close friends. The two were first spotted together in 2018 when attending church and since then have been very close.

Although Barker has denied them being more than friends in the past, they've been rather close online. The two were recently talking about the drummer's favorite movie True Romance, and when Kardashian posted a few screenshots from the film to her Instagram page, Barker commented, "You're So Cool." Kardashian kept her caption for the post simple by just using a red heart emoji.

Fans also noticed that Kardashian purchased a $795 Prada bag for Barker's daughter Alabama. "It was a very interesting gift for Travis's 15 year old daughter - it's the same bag Kourt bought Khloé [Kardashian] for Christmas," the insider added. She also tagged him in one of her post-workout photos she shared to her Instagram stories. Naturally, fans have flooded social media sharing their thoughts on the potential romance.

"I just found out that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have romance rumours and honestly I need it," one person wrote on Twitter. Someone else wrote, "Ok hear me out... @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker should be together," while another Twitter user echoed, "KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER?!?!?!?!?! [head explosion emoji]."

In 2020, fans thought Kardashian may be getting back together with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, with whom she shares all three of her children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. After their on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade, the two had seemingly moved on, each entering new relationships. However, toward the end of the year, Disick and Kardashian were posting a lot of photos together, leading fans to think they may be getting back together. While nothing has been said by either one, those were simply fan assumptions.