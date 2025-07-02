Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Finalize Their Divorce More Than a Year After Separating

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have finalized their messy divorce, after more than a year of fighting.

In April 2024, the Borat star and the Wedding Crashers actress announced they were splitting up after 13 years of marriage. Public comments by Fisher reportedly left Cohen “furious” as recently as this February.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, the process of their $75 million divorce is finally over.

“Our divorce has now been finalised. We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy,” said a statement on both Cohen and Fisher’s Instagram stories.

The two have three children together.

Isla Fisher/Instagram

While their initial breakup announcement seemed playful, with the two comedians alluding to their marriage being “a long tennis match lasting over 20 years” and “we are putting our racquets down,” the proceedings quickly turned ugly.

The most notable moment was a section in Rebel Wilson’s memoir Rebel Rising, where Wilson spent an entire chapter talking about what a “massive a–hole” Cohen was during their time working together. Fisher later did an interview where she talked about the support of the women in her life during the proceedings, which Cohen took as an insult and a public declaration that Wilson was correct.

In February, Fisher told The Sunday Times that the end of their marriage was “the most difficult thing I’ve been through,” and that she “learned so much about myself in the process.”

“I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents,” she said.