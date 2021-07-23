Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Auctioning off Engagement Ring From Him

✖

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is ready to move on. The 46-year-old is auctioning off a bunch of items the Blink 182 drummer gave her throughout their relationship, including her engagement and wedding rings. This news comes in light of the rumors that Barker and currently girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian got married on a whim.

"Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together," a source told Us Weekly. "She wants to sell her engagement ring... She also wants to sell her wedding ring and an Andy Warhol painting of a cow — a famous painting for sure." The former pair were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children together, Alabama Barker, 15, and Landon Barker, 17. While they share their two children, the insider said that their coparenting has hit "rock bottom."

"Their coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times," the source explained. Since Barker and Kardashian went public with their relationship in February, things have only heated up between the two and neither of their exes, including Moakler and Scott Disick seemed happy about it, despite them trying to be positive when asked about the pairs relationship.

As recent as May, Moakler revealed that she's not uncomfortable with the couple showing so much PDA, however, there is one part of their relationship that stands out to her the most. "I'm not bothered by them and I don't even find them even scandalous or whatever. Like, if you're in love and you want to show that off, go for it," she told the outlet. "What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to 'You're So Cool' from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song 'True Romance'," she explained.

As for Disick, who she shares her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign with, he admitted he was a little jealous of their relationship given their longstanding history and since it quickly followed Disick revealing he still had feelings for Kardashian via Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "[Scott] is definitely a little jealous. Scott does know that he has the upper hand being the father of Kourtney's kids and that they still have an incredibly special bond, and no one can come between that," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in February. "Their history together and love for each other can't be touched by anyone else, and they both know that."