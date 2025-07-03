Former Nickelodeon Child Star Welcomes Baby No. 3

Former Drake & Josh star Josh Peck’s family just got a little bigger after he welcomed his third child with his wife, Paige O’Brien Peck.

The proud parents announced the birth of their son, Meyer Lane, on Instagram Wednesday alongside adorable photos of their newborn napping in a white onesie.

“Meyer Lane, we love you we love you,” O’Brien Peck, 34, captioned the sweet snapshots, which also included a picture of little Meyer swaddled in a hospital baby blanket. Peck reposted the announcement to his Instagram Stories. Along with baby Meyer, the Pecks are also parents to sons Max Milo, 6, and Shai Miller, 2.

News that the couple’s family of four had grown by one was met with congratulatory messages from Peck’s famous pals. His former Nickelodeon costar, Drake Bell, replied to the announcement with a tearful emoji, while the actor’s podcast co-host Ben Soffer commented, “SUCH A CUTIE.” Kelly Rizzo added, “Omg hi Meyer!!! you’re the cutest and you have the best mama there is! (And OMG Paige LOVE the name!). CONGRATULATIONS.” Southern Charm star Craig Conover wrote, “Great name. Congratulations you two.”

Peck and O’Brien Peck first announced they were expecting their third child together back in February. Peck shared the news with his Instagram followers by posting a black-and-white photo of himself and his wife. In the image, the actor placed his hand on O’Brien’s growing baby bump. He joked in the caption, “I finally get a minivan. #3.” On her own account, O’Brien Peck shared a similar photo, which she captioned with an emoji showing a baby chick popping out of an egg.

Peck and O’Brien became engaged in March 2016 and tied the knot in Malibu in June 2017 in front of a roster of guests that included John Stamos. The couple went on to welcome their first child, Max Milo, in December 2018, with son Shai Miller following in October 2022. Speaking with E! News the following year, the Nickelodeon alum said being a father is his “happy place,” as his wife praised Peck as a “super hands-on” dad. She added that “there are so many nights where the baby will start crying and I’ll look up and Josh will already be in there with a bottle. He’s taking feedings and helping me out, which is so nice.”