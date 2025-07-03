‘The View’: Former Co-Host Reveals Pregnancy During Interview With Second Lady Usha Vance

Meghan McCain is having another baby. The View alum has announced she’s expecting her third child with her husband Ben Domenech.

The reveal came during an episode of her podcast, 2Way’s Citizen McCain, per Suggest. She and Domenech have two daughters, Liberty, who is almost 5, and Clover, who is almost 3.

“I hope you don’t mind,” she told her guest, Second Lady Usha Vance. “I wanted to let you in on something that’s private that I haven’t talked about publicly yet. I am just entering my second trimester, I’m pregnant with my third,” she continued. “I know this is a weird way to announce it, but I’m very nervous about … it’s a boy. And I’m very nervous about having three children. Very.”

Vance shared her own experiences with having three children. “I’m a huge proponent of it,” Vance said. “Obviously, people want to have different family sizes for different reasons, but what I’ve really enjoyed about three kids is that it’s just enough for them all to be kind of a pack.”

Vance added that the best part of it is knowing her children have each other. “The oldest will take care of the young ones,” she explained. “The youngest is so motivated to be like the older two that she’s basically self-sufficient and always has been.”

McCain left The View not too long after giving birth to Liberty, citing her daughter as her main reason for her exit and not feeling supported on the show. “I want a real break after The View,” she explained of her 2021 departure. “I don’t want to yell at anyone; I don’t want to be yelled at.”

She then added, “I think there’s enough anger and intensity in the world that I don’t need to contribute to it. And as cheesy as it sounds, having daughters really changed the way I felt about what I was putting out into the world.”