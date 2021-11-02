Shanna Moakler responded publicly to her ex-husband Travis Barker’s Halloween costume with his new fiance Kourtney Kardashian on Monday. The duo dressed up as the main characters from the 1993 movie True Romance, a film that was apparently important to Barker and Moakler during their days as a couple. In Instagram comments on her own post, Moakler said that the whole thing is “like an episode of Punk’d.”

Kardashian and Barker shared a joint post on Sunday where they were dressed as the main characters in True Romance — originally played by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. They even photoshopped themselves onto the movie cover and re-enacted some key scenes from the movie, while Kardashian transcribed a quote from the film in her caption. The following day, Moakler posted a photo of her parents on her Instagram Story with the caption “True Romance.”

One fan commented on Moakler’s post saying: “Can I just say how completely odd I find it that Kravis is bonding over the movie True Romance when that was you and his thing when you were married? Hopped on IG and saw their photoshoot and it’s so weird.” It was to that comment Moakler responded: “It’s like an episode of Punk’d.”

Moakler had commented on their apparent mutual affinity for the film back in May when Barker and Kardashian posted about watching it together on Instagram. At the time, she told Us Weekly: “What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over.”

“I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance,” she went on. “Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

One fan commented, saying that True Romance was Barker’s favorite movie so it made sense that he would share it with Kardashian. They wrote: “HE named their daughter” Alabama after the main character, but Moakler shot back: “I’m pretty sure WE named my daughter.”

Barker, the drummer for punk band Blink-182, and Moakler, a former Miss America winner, had a son together in 2003 and married in 2004. They had a daughter in 2005 and starred in an MTV reality show together until 2006, when they decided to separate. They officially divorced in 2008, but continued to cohabitate for a few years while raising their children together.

True Romance is an R-rated crime and romance film written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott. The movie is streaming now on HBO Max. So far, Barker and Kardashian have not responded publicly to Moakler’s comments.