CBS' 2024 TV Show Cancellations: See the Full List

'CSI: Vegas' (Photo: Robert Voets/CBS) Another franchise spinoff, CSI: Vegas, was canceled after three seasons. It was previously reported that it was in danger of cancellation, so when news finally broke, it wasn't too surprising but still heartbreaking. The show was a revival of the original CSI series and brought back OG stars Jorja Fox William Petersen for the first season and Marg Helgenberger for Seasons 2 and 3 in series regular roles. Fellow OG star Eric Szmanda also recurred in the second season. There wasn't a cliffhanger in the series finale that aired earlier this month, as Variety reported that a murder that would have set up Season 4 didn't make the final cut. All three seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

'So Help Me Todd' (Photo: Michael Courtney/CBS) Legal dramedy So Help Me Todd was also in danger of cancellation before it was officially canceled by CBS after just two seasons. The final episodes had been centering on Crest, Folding, & Wright's downfall and bankruptcy, and it was found out in the finale that Margaret was being framed. Unfortunately, that's where the series ended, so fans won't be able to see just why founding partner Merritt Folding was framing her. Both seasons are streaming on Paramount+.