Callum Turner’s New Romantic Comedy Gets a Trailer Amid James Bond Casting Speculation

An actor who is rumored to be on the shortlist to play the next James Bond is coming to a theater near you — For One Night Only.

The trailer for the new rom-com starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro was released last month, and shows a first look at the Purge-style twist on the romantic comedy.

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In For One Night Only, Turner and Barbaro star as “two love-starved strangers who crash into each other in an ever-so-slightly fictionalized New York City on the one night of the year when single people are allowed to have sex,” per Universal Studios.

The trailer doesn’t quite flush out the logic behind that concept, but it does show oodles of chemistry between Callum and Barbaro, whose characters appear to feel a spark when they meet, but are kept apart throughout the night by a series of missteps.

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It’s no wonder Callum, who is engaged to pop music superstar Dua Lipa in real life, is on the shortlist to be the next Bond. Seen in the romantic comedy light, it’s easy to picture the 6-foot-2 star as the strapping 007.

Turner holds relatively good odds in the predictions market to be cast as the next Bond. In a Polymarket scenario set to close at the end of the year, he has a 50% chance at the gig — more than the 29% shot Jacob Elordi has, the 27% chance from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and the 27% chance no Bond will be chosen by year end at all. Another Polymarket scenario that closes at the end of June technically also has Turner in the lead, though the race is much more heavily favored to see no Bond chosen by the end of June.

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Will For One Night Only increase Turner’s shot at being cast as the iconic, sophisticated, charming spy? Time will tell, as the movie opens in theaters on Friday, Aug. 7.

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