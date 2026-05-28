Netflix’s No. 1 Movie Shows No Signs of Losing Its Spot This Week

Netflix’s top trending movie of the week is taking the streamer by storm.

With movies like The Crash, Cleaner, GOAT and Ladies First crowding the Top 10 list, which one will reign supreme? Polymarket bettors think they know which Netflix movie will be No. 1 by the time the streamer releases its Top 10 list for the week of May 25-31 on Tuesday.

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GOAT: 2%

GOAT, an animated kids movie starring Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union and Stephen Curry, portrays a young goat chasing his dream of playing professional “roarball.” Polymarket bettors give it a 2% shot at rising to No. 1. According to FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, GOAT currently sits at No. 3.

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Ladies First: 2%

In Ladies First, Sacha Baron Cohen stars as a male chauvinist transported to a matriarchal society, facing challenges from a formidable female version of himself (Rosamund Pike). Fiona Shaw, Charles Dance, Richard E. Grant and Emily Mortimer round out the cast.

The movie, which sits at No. 4 on the charts according to FlixPatrol, has just a 2% chance on Polymarket of becoming the top pic on Netflix.

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In Her Shoes: 3%

In Her Shoes somehow has a 3% shot at becoming the top Netflix movie of the week according to Polymarket traders, despite the 2005 movie being nonexistent on the charts otherwise. Perhaps bettors are feeling nostalgic for the Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette and Shirley MacLaine dramedy.

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Dead Man’s Wire: 3%

Dead Man’s Wire is another movie that has yet to chart on Netflix but ranks somewhat favorably on the Polymarket charts. A 3% chance is better than nothing for the 2025 crime thriller movie inspired by a real-life 1977 hostage standoff in Indianapolis.

It stars Bill Skarsgard as Tony Kiritis, alongside an ensemble cast including Dacre Montgomery, Cary Elwes, Myha’la, Colman Domingo and Al Pacino. The movie was initially released in theaters in early 2026 after premiering at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2025.

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Swapped: 3%

A Netflix original, Swapped sits at the No. 7 spot, according to FlixPatrol’s data, and holds a 3% chance at becoming the top Netflix movie this week on Polymarket. It’s a Skydance Animation buddy comedy that follows a small woodland creature and majestic bird who magically swap bodies and must work together to survive. Michael B. Jordan, Tracy Morgan, Juno Temple and Cedric the Entertainer star.

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The Crash: 95%

According to FlixPatrol, The Crash debuted at the No. 4 spot on Netflix’s list of top movies in the U.S. and has stayed in the Top 10 for 13 days. It’s currently sitting at No. 1, where it’s been comfortable all week.

Polymarket traders heavily favor The Crash, giving it a 96% shot at staying at the top of the charts this week.

The documentary follows the families affected by an Ohio car crash that left two young men dead and the driver, a young woman, suspected of murdering them.