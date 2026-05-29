There’s No Way Jimmy Kimmel Gets Fired or Resigns in May, Polymarket Traders Say

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t getting the boot from ABC — at least not this week.

At the conclusion of a highly contentious year for the late-night host, many people are placing bets on whether or not Kimmel, 58, will be fired from ABC and/or Jimmy Kimmel Live! by the end of the month.

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In the predictions market titled “Jimmy Kimmel fired/resigns by May 31?” Polymarket bettors find just a 1% chance of him losing the reins to his show before Monday.

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Despite Kimmel being temporarily booted from the airwaves last year amid political controversy, the odds of him keeping his job are actually in his favor, as ABC technically extended his contract through 2027 following the controversy.

Bloomberg reported in December that Kimmel signed a one-year contract extension with ABC, ensuring that his eponymous late-night show will remain on the air through at least May 2027. The extension came on the heels of a tumultuous few months for the comedian that saw him briefly suspended in September for comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. His suspension led to a record audience for his return to air as well as ongoing sparring with President Donald Trump.

He told Stephen Colbert — whose own Late Show was canceled this year by CBS — that when he was initially suspended by ABC, he thought his tenure at the network was done. “I thought that it’s over. I was like, ‘I’m never coming back on the air,’” he said in September.

His future had indeed been in doubt, given the May 2026 expiration of his contract. However, the one-year extension appears to shelter him from the near-constant calls for his firing from Trump and many other conservatives.

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