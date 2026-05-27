Will Aaron Rodgers Retire From the NFL? Here Are the Current Odds

Aaron Rodgers has indicated that the 2026 NFL season will be his last. Yet, a chance still remains that he could still walk away.

According to Polymarket, the four-time NFL MVP has a 6% chance of retiring before the 2026-27 season. Understandable, considering that he has signed a one-year deal to suit up again for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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The situation could change during training camp, but the current expectation is that Rodgers will suit up for one more season.

But contracts have not always prevented players from retiring early. Just look at Vontae Davis, who called it a career during halftime of a 2018 Week 2 game between the Bills and Chargers.

Rodgers is less likely to recreate this move by Davis, so the attention will inevitably turn toward next offseason. Will Rodgers retire after the 2026-27 season and a reunion with head coach Mike McCarthy?

“Yeah, this is it,” Rodgers told reporters during his first press conference of the offseason. He explained that he thought his time with the Steelers had ended after a playoff loss and head coach Mike Tomlin stepping away from the team.

However, the situation changed when the Steelers hired McCarthy, who previously coached Rodgers in Green Bay.

“I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh,” he said. “But when the decision was made to hire Mike, I said (I’d) open my mind up to coming back.”

Rodgers, 42, is one of the most prolific passers in NFL history despite missing one season due to an Achilles tear (2023) and spending the first three seasons of his career behind Brett Favre (2005-2007).

His 66,274 passing yards are the fifth-most in NFL history. His 527 passing touchdowns are fourth-most in NFL history. His 102.2 career passer rating is tied for first all-time. His 1.4 interception percentage is the lowest in NFL history.

Rodgers will try to add to these numbers as he returns to the Steelers for another season. He will pair with McCarthy and try to lead the team back to the playoffs.

More specifically, he will try to lead the Steelers beyond the wild-card round after last season’s loss to the Texans.