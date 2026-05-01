NBC Host Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Steps Away From Shows

NBC host Sara Gore will be taking time away from Open House and New York Live after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

The 49-year-old television personality announced her diagnosis on Thursday, revealing that she had something “a little more personal” to share with New York Live viewers during that particular broadcast.

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“I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” Gore began. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying — and caught off guard, quite frankly, because I watched my mother and my sister go through this.”

Gore said that because of her family history with breast cancer, she knew she was “high risk” to develop it herself.“I always assumed this day would come,” she shared. “But let me tell you, you’re never ready. You’re just never ready, for some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right.”

“It is an emotional blow, and I wasn’t ready for that,” a tearful Gore continued. “That actually really surprised me. It really stung.”

Assuring her fans that she is “surrounded by incredible doctors and people who are taking such good care of” her, Gore noted, “I feel very supported and as hard as this is, I’m choosing to believe — at least for me, in this moment in time — that maybe there is a gift in this even if I don’t fully understand what it is yet. I’m working on that part.”

Sara Gore at the World Premiere of ABC News Studios’ BRATS as part of Tribeca Film Festival held at the OKX Theater on June 7, 2024 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

She concluded, “If anything, it’s already a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to focus on what really matters,” noting that she’s “going to come back better than ever, and I’m going to see you on the other side of this.”

New York Live also shared the news on the show’s Instagram page, captioning the clip, “An announcement from Sara Gore. Our New York Live family is sending her all of our love.”

Gore has been with NBC throughout two decades of her career, hosting Open House for 18 years and New York Live for 16 years.