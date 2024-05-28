6 Canceled Fox Shows We Hope Get Revived

It's always hard to say goodbye to a show, especially if it was canceled prematurely. Fox has done that quite a lot and it doesn't get any easier as the years go by. A handful of fan-favorite shows have gotten the boot over the years, and it's never too early to hope for some type of revival. From cult favorites to a recently canceled medical drama, Fox has had a lot of shows that were canceled way too soon. Much like our canceled CBS shows or canceled CW shows lists, we are going through some of Fox's axed series as some of the ones we want to return.

'Scream Queens' (Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) Scream Queens is one of those shows where you never appreciated it enough until it was gone. The Ryan Murphy series only lasted for two seasons and followed a college campus being tormented by a serial killer, with sorority house Kappa Kappa Tau being right at the center. The second season took things off campus and inside a hospital, which might have been a bad idea. With a cast filled with A-listers including Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Jonas, Keke Palmer, Glenn Powell, Taylor Lautner, John Stamos, and the late Kirstie Alley, it's a surprise the series didn't go farther. Murphy has discussed a possible movie or third season before, but as of now, nothing has happened. Fans are still hoping that something more will come out of it, even if it has been almost seven years.

'The Resident' (Photo: Tom Griscom/FOX) One of the most recent cancellations, The Resident was a heartbreaking surprise. The series was one of the network's top-rated shows, just behind the 9-1-1s. It didn't get a backorder for Season 6, and once it was revealed that medical props were being donated in Georgia, it was likely that The Resident wasn't coming back. Not long after, Fox made the announcement. The medical dramadidn't end on any cliffhangers, luckily, and fans were able to see Conrad pick Billie, finally, but surely there were definitely more stories itching to come out of Chastain. Even though the initial time jump after Emily VanCamp's exit was tough to get used to, the show found its footing, and it's sad that Chastain's doors are closing forever. There is always hope that ABC could pick it up like it did with 9-1-1, but it's unlikely. The Resident has found a new life on Netflix, so it's always possible.

'Prodigal Son' Despite starring Martin Sheen as a serial killer, Prodigal Son only lasted two seasons on Fox before getting canceled in 2021. Also starring Tom Payne as his profiler son, the show had many twists and turns and a cliffhanger of a Season 1 finale that made jaws drop when it was discovered that it wasn't Payne's Malcolm who was the prodigal son, but instead, his sister, Halston Sage's Ainsley, who killed a man in cold blood and was the "prodigal daughter." Season 2's cliffhanger, which saw Malcolm killing his father, set up what would have been an epic and twisted third season. The aftermath of the finale definitely would have impacted the series moving forward, and it's a shame that we never got to see it, meaning that we desperately need it. Fans even started a petition to save Prodigal Son not long after the cancellation, but as of now, nothing has happened.

'The Grinder' (Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) Despite starring Rob Lowe and Fred Savage, The Grinder could not find its way and was canceled after just one season. The legal sitcom centered on a TV actor who returned to his hometown after his series ended. While his law show doesn't make him qualified to practice law, he joined his family's law firm anyway, much to his younger brother's dismay. Last summer, Lowe was even hoping to still revive the canceled series, admitting that it's still one his favorite things he's ever been part of. While the actor remains busy with his current Fox show, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Netflix series The Unstable, as well as other projects, it would be a bit hard. But you never know what could happen.

'Grandfathered' (Photo: FOX) A show starring Josh Peck AND John Stamos should have lasted a lot longer than one season, but unfortunately, Fox didn't see the need for Grandfathered. The comedy, which sees Stamos' bachelor and restaurant owner discovering he has a son, Peck's 25-year-old Gerald, who also has a baby daughter, was given a full season order a month after the series premiered, but that's where the luck ran out. The show was canceled just two days after the season finale in 2016, which didn't give fans much time to prepare. Shows getting canceled after only one season is a little harsh, considering it didn't the series much time to really find their sea legs, which could have happened in the second season. Stamos and Peck are definitely the duo we never knew we needed, and while the two did reunite in a few episodes of Fuller House, they need to come back to TV together, maybe in more Grandfathered, no matter how long it's been.