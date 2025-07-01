Beloved Athlete-Turned-Sports Anchor Returning to Broadcast TV Following Cancer Treatment

Randy Moss, the Hall-of-Fame wide receiver turned football analyst will rejoin ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown crew full-time after his hiatus last season.

Moss revealed back in December on an Instagram Live video that he had undergone surgery to treat cancer in his bile duct in between the liver and the pancreas.

The surgery was performed in a Charlotte, NC area hospital, where Moss stayed for six days. He shared that he’d had a stent inserted into his liver due to complications from the cancer, and he later underwent chemotherapy. Moss is now healthy enough to rejoin his co-hosts on ESPN.

Last season, while on hiatus, he still managed to return to work to assist Rex Ryan, Tedy Bruschi, Alex Smith and Mike Greenberg in broadcasting the Super Bowl.

“Randy’s return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason,” ESPN said in a statement to The Athletic.

Moss is often considered one of the greatest football players of all time, and commonly ranked as the best wide receiver in the sport’s history. To this day, he still holds the NFL single-season touchdown record (23, in 2007) and the most touchdowns by a rookie (17, 1998). Both of those years, his team became the highest scoring offense ever at the time.

He’s also one of the only athletes in the world whose name has become a verb; to “Moss” someone normally refers to a spectacular play where a receiver jumps over or out-muscles a defender for a dazzling catch. Moss poked fun at the term on his Instagram feed after his diagnosis, saying “LET’S MOSS CANCER.”

The upcoming season will be the 10th year Moss has worked as one of ESPN’s analysts.