‘Tires’ Season 3 Fate Revealed at Netflix

Netflix has revealed whether more Tires is on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Shane Gillis sitcom has been renewed for Season 3.

Created by Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever, Tires premiered on Netflix in 2024. It centers on Gerben’s Will, the manager of the West Chester location of his family’s struggling auto-repair chain. He works alongside his obnoxious cousin and employee Shane (Gillis), who constantly torments him. Along with Gillis and Gerben, the cast also consists of Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, and Thomas Haden Church.

TIRES SEASON 2. Shane Gillis as Shane in Episode 202 of Tires Season 2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

News of the renewal comes less than a month after Season 2 premiered on June 5. Per Netflix, in Season 2, “After the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.” The season brought some major guest stars, such as Vince Vaughan, Veronika Slowikowska, Jon Lovitz, Ron White, Rick Mitarotonda, Big Jay Oakerson, and Steph Tolev.

Tires marks the first show that Gillis created, but he previously guest starred in two episodes of Pete Davidson’s short-lived Peacock comedy Bupkis in 2023. He also serves as an executive producer on the comedy, alongside McKeever and Gerben. The series comes from Dad Sick Productions.

(L to R) Shane Gillis as Shane and Veronika Slowikowska in Episode 203 of ‘Tires.’ (Credit: Netflix)

Tires is the latest show to receive a renewal on Netflix. The streamer has also recently picked up Ransom Canyon, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Bridgerton, Love Is Blind, The Diplomat, Forever, The Four Seasons, My Life With the Walter Boys, and The Lincoln Lawyer, among many others. Although Tires has only a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it does have an 88% audience score, which certainly counts more than critics’ reviews.

Details surrounding Season 3 of Tires have not been revealed, but it will be premiering sometime in 2026. It might still be a while until that is shared, but the wait will be worth it. Fans will be happy knowing that more Tires episodes will be on the way very soon. More information should be released in the coming months, but in the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons of Tires on Netflix and see all of the amazing guest stars. There’s a reason the show was renewed for a third season, and now would be the perfect time to see why.