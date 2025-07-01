Tubi’s content catalog may number in the thousands, with dozens of new shows and movies arriving monthly, but only a handful of titles have the honor of becoming the most-watched TV shows on the platform.

Today, five more TV series have risen to the ranks of most-popular shows currently streaming on Tubi – from a few beloved dramas to a hit ‘80s sitcom.

Keep scrolling to see the Tubi top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Tuesday (July 1, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Diff’rent Strokes (8 Seasons)

Play video

Synopsis: “The classic comedy that follows the unconventional family of a millionaire widower, his daughter, and the adopted Black sons of his deceased maid.”

4. Highway Thru Hell (3 Seasons)

Play video

Synopsis: “In this series, follow along as the men of the Jamie Davis Heavy Rescue company battle the treacherous Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia.”

3. Nightwatch (7 Seasons)

Play video

Synopsis: “Emergency responders risk their lives to keep New Orleans safe, working frantically through the night as they respond to every kind of crisis.”

2. Perry Mason (5 Seasons)

Play video

Synopsis: “Follows the trials of master criminal-defense attorney Perry Mason as he works through the most difficult cases in support of the innocent.”

1. Murder, She Wrote (12 Seasons)

Play video

Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”