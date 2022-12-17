Casey Anthony: Has Life Changed Since Daughter Caylee's Murder?

Casey Anthony's infamous past will always live with her, like a shadow. Despite this outlook, Anthony hasn't wavered on her story much over the years since the murder of her daughter.

As Peacock subscribers have witnessed, Anthony maintains innocence and is set to continue telling that story during her three-episode documentary series. Years of constantly teasing her side of the story has led to this, be it on the screen or in a book. The caveat is she will only do it on her terms, meaning the Peacock series likely won't be as balanced as expected.

Ahead of the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story.

Casey Anthony Makes Clear Where She Stands on Tell-All Documentary Regarding Death of Daughter Cayleehttps://t.co/iKh3ottC5m — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) May 8, 2022

The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events, it seems that she will never fully escape her dark past.

Recently Anthony turned up in the headlines due to an altercation with her reported "mortal enemy" at a bar in Florida. The incident resulted in Anthony calling the police over a drink that was claimed to have been thrown in her face. The drink actually hit her leg according to the bodycam footage from the incident, and the reason for the fight was revealed to be a lover's quarrel after Anthony started dating a police officer who had also dated the woman involved in the incident.

Casey Anthony's Mother Cindy Looks Back on the Moment Caylee Was Found https://t.co/Js7d7wpCJw — E! News (@enews) March 9, 2022

Funny enough, this incident had little to do with her trial and connection to her daughter's murder. That didn't stop some online from making claims and pointing out that Anthony called the cops over a drink faster than she called over her daughter.

We've also seen some recent rumblings from those connected to the case and the trial, including a member of the jury. According to an interview in PEOPLE, the unnamed juror revealed their regret over the decision to acquit the infamous "tot mom."

"My decision haunts me to this day," the juror said to the outlet. "I think now if I were to do it over again, I'd push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn't know what the hell I was doing, and I didn't stand up for what I believed in at the time."

According to InTouch, all of these recent events were preceded by Anthony's attempt at writing a book about her life, the trial and the loss of her daughter. "Casey is writing...a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed," a source told the outlet. "She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told. Nobody else has lived it, so no one else can tell it."

But a book is not the only venture Anthony is adding to her resume currently. Anthony has worked as a researcher and attempted to start a photography business called Case Photography LLC. A Twitter account for the company was created in 2016 but quickly deleted when most of the questions were related to the murder trial.

Then December 2020 saw Anthony make her latest career move, opening up a private investigation firm in Florida. Case Research & Consulting Services LLC was the company name filed with the Florida Division of Corporation, with reports attempting to connect the new venture with the death of Caylee. According to InTouch, that is not the case.

"That's a closed chapter in her life, she's not starting a company to get answers about Caylee," an inside source told PEOPLE (via InTouch). "She knows what it's like to be accused of something that she didn't do. She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice."

Cindy Anthony is speaking with one of the crime scene investigators who discovered her granddaughter’s body in a new documentary. What has life been like for her and her husband since then? https://t.co/B2V7qgqLKY — Jo Marie (@JoFuller24) March 8, 2022

Still, it is Anthony's infamous past that holds sway over her life. While she wants to put it in the past, it is hard for many to do that. She's dating, partying and doing the things that earned her a lot of criticism during the investigation of Caylee's death. Anthony has also floated a movie about her life after the loss of Caylee, describing it to The Daily Mail in June 2019. "Yes, I drank and carried on like nothing happened. The movie is called As I Was Told because I'd done what I was told to do. I had to put on a fake persona throughout those 31 days."

The alleged murder of Caylee happened around June 16, 2008. Casey Anthony was photographed partying at Fusion nightclub and taking part in a "hot body contest" days later. Caylee Anthony's remains were not identified until Dec. 19, 2008. Anthony was acquitted of all felony charges related to her daughter's death. According to her cellmate and a guard on duty at the time, Anthony had an odd reaction to the discovery of her daughter's body while behind bars. "It was bad. [Anthony was taken] to medical, because she couldn't breathe. She was having an anxiety attack, a panic attack," Robyn Adams reveals in Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets, with Silvia Hernandez, the guard on duty, added that she didn't "act like a regular mother, where 'oh they found my daughter and she's dead?'—you know, crying, bawling."

Casey Anthony still lives in Florida, last living with private detective Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator in her 2011 case. InTouch adds that Anthony is open to having more kids and has been dating around in past years.