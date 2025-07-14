31-Year-Old TV Actress Dies of Cancer: RIP to Kang Seo Ha

South Korean character actress Kang Seo Ha has died. She was 31.

The actress had been battling cancer for an extended period of time, and news of her death were confirmed after a family member’s post on Instagram. Star News Korea later confirmed her death earlier today.

Kang Seo Ha, born in 1994, was first noticed after appearing in the 2012 music video for “Getting Farther Away” by the Brave Guys. Afterwards, she appeared in several TV dramas like Schoolgirl Detectives, Through The Waves, The Flower in Prison, Assembly, and Heart Surgeons.

She was set to appear in the new movie Mangnaein, which is expected to premiere soon. It will be her first and only lead role.

A family member posted a sorrowful tribute on Instagram after the actress’ death, with a video showcasing moments in her life.

“I still can’t believe it, unnie [Korean for older sister]. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and about me. Even though you couldn’t eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal,” the family member wrote. “My angel, who left us far too soon. Even as you endured everything with painkillers, you said you were grateful that it wasn’t worse, and I felt truly ashamed. My dear sister, you went through so much. I hope you are only happy and free from pain where you are now!”