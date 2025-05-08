New Pope Leo XIV Marks Historic First

Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th leader of the Catholic Church, becoming the first American to ascend to the papacy in the institution’s two-millennium history. The 69-year-old Chicago native will guide the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics under the papal name Leo XIV, according to official Vatican announcements reported by CNN.

White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney Thursday afternoon, signaling the successful completion of the conclave process on its second day. This timing follows a pattern established by recent papal selections, as the past three pontiffs have all been chosen during the second day of deliberations among the voting cardinals.

The historic selection prompted immediate reaction from American political leaders, with President Donald Trump describing the appointment as “a Great Honor for our Country” in a social media statement on Truth Social. “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Trump added.

While Prevost’s American origins represent a significant milestone, Vatican analysts suggest his extensive international experience likely helped overcome traditional hesitations about selecting a pope from a global superpower. “He’s somebody that, even though he’s from the West, would be very attentive to the needs of a global church,” explained CNN Vatican analyst Elise Allen, who highlighted that Prevost “spent over half of his ecclesial career abroad as a missionary in Peru.”

The new pontiff addressed the enthusiastic crowds from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica shortly after his election. Beginning with the greeting “Peace be with you all,” Leo XIV continued by honoring his predecessor, urging the faithful to “keep in our ears the weak voice of Pope Francis” and his legacy of blessing “the entire world,” as CNN reports.

Speaking in both Italian and Spanish, the new pope outlined his vision for the Catholic Church as one that “builds bridges and dialogue” and emphasized his commitment to a “missionary church” engaged in global conversation, according to key statements highlighted by the outlet. His fluency in Spanish reflects his deep connections to Latin America, where he served for years in Trujillo, Peru, and later as bishop of Chiclayo from 2014 to 2023. He has held Peruvian citizenship since 2015.

The announcement triggered jubilant celebrations in St. Peter’s Square, where thousands had gathered in anticipation. “We have a pope — yay!” exclaimed one pilgrim from South Carolina to CNN reporters. “I’m so happy. It feels like the Holy Spirit is here.” The festive atmosphere included Swiss Guards marching through the crowd and a Vatican band performing, amplifying the sense of historic significance.

Beyond his South American service, Prevost’s background includes leadership of the Vatican office overseeing bishop appointments, positioning him to continue the reformist approach of Pope Francis. Prior to his ecclesiastical career, he earned academic credentials including a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University and theological training from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago before pursuing canon law studies in Rome, NBC News reports.

Leo XIV’s selection followed the traditional conclave process, requiring a two-thirds majority from the 133 voting cardinals, who were sequestered from outside communication throughout the selection process. The selection of an American pope represents a significant shift in church leadership dynamics, with NBC News reporting that some faithful see the appointment as potentially healing for a divided nation. As one American student told the outlet: “We hope that with this pope, we can overcome the mutual hatred and fear that rule our nation.”