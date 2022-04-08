Casey Anthony Reportedly Confirmed for Reality TV Appearance

Casey Anthony has publicly popped up once again, though this time she left the dramatic police interaction behind. Months removed from her barroom encounter with her “nemesis,” Anthony is now prepping what seems to be her jump into reality TV.

According to InTouch Weekly, Anthony attended the wedding of a close friend and VH-1 cameras filmed it for the My Celebrity Wedding premiere, set to premiere this summer. The infamous “tot mom” and alleged murderer reportedly was on hand as a guest and signed the proper forms required to be filmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/intouchweekly/status/1509679235560099844?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Anthony reportedly managed to slip by the attention of the crew and production working on the show. The producer behind the series discovered Anthony’s attendance after snooping the guest list. The episode itself will focus on the wedding of Chanel Hudson-O’Connor, an Atlanta-based publicist that married Novian O’Connor back in January.

As InTouch describes, “My Celebrity Wedding features three top wedding planners competing to give their client a celebrity-inspired ceremony and reception of their dreams, but on a budget that is a fraction of what the stars pay for their big days.”

Anthony became Chanel’s client back in Feb. 2021, serving as an executive producer on a documentary on Anthony’s acquittal in 2011 for the murder of her daughter Caylee. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges and child abuse but couldn’t escape punishment for her misdemeanor counts of providing false information to the police.

“I am excited to introduce my newest client Casey Anthony as her Official Spokesperson, PR Manager, and Producer!!” a statement by Chanel released in 2021 reads. “I have had the pleasure of knowing Casey for a few years now, and when she was ready to tell her AUTHORIZED story, she didn’t hesitate to call!! Fast forward here we are fresh into 2021 not wasting any time!”

Anthony is always popping up in the headlines, both indirectly through friends and family who are no longer plugged into the case and through direct actions, like her recent barroom tussle that led to her having a drink thrown on her head. Anthony is also adamant that she didn’t maliciously kill daughter Caylee, lashing out at critics in an AP interview back in 2018. “I don’t give a s-t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” Anthony said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”